guess the movie

We raise the level! Since there are such quick answers, we are going to make it more difficult. So follow the clues and guess the movie.

In the first four challenges you caught me right away. So I’m going to complicate things a little more. Who will be the first to get it right? Now I leave you a cinematographic enigma that will test your knowledge of iconic feature films. Guess the movie and leave the title in the comments section.

Let’s go to the 90s, where science fiction triumphed with dinosaurs and robots that traveled to the past. But the film we are talking about today has none of that. But precisely it presents false clues to confuse viewers.

More information

guess the movie

The tone of this film is intriguing and mysterious. It immerses you in a plot full of enigmas and unexpected turns, where each scene is a puzzle that challenges you to discover the truth. Especially because it introduces you to a group of characters and there is one of them who is not what he seems.

This film is a thriller, but not a conventional one. It is a masterful mix of suspense and drama that captures you from the first moment and with an ending that you will never forget. His casting is brutal and the director, with hardly any experience at that time, shocked everyone. Then he moved on to superhero movies, but that’s another story. But there is more, because its screenwriter is currently triumphing in action films.

Ready for this challenge? Guess the movie! Do you know the title based on the clues provided? Show your skills as a movie buff! Leave your answers in the comments and dive into this challenge. It’s time to test your knowledge of the seventh art and discover the story behind these intriguing clues!

You will find the other four challenges in this link, but they have already been solved. You can also read many movie curiosities.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.