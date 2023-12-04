Since the first three parts have been too easy, let’s make it a little more difficult. Read the clues and guess the movie.

As soon as we published the previous challenges we got correct answers, so now we are going to raise the level a little. So pay attention and guess the movie. Remember that you have to leave us the answer in the comments section.

Let’s travel to the 90s, a period marked by important changes in the industry, since special effects became much more common than in previous periods. Although the film we are talking about today does not need them.

Let’s go with the clues.

guess the movie

The tone of this film is deep and emotional. It immerses us in a story that goes beyond the superficial, exploring themes of redemption, hope and the fight for freedom. It’s an emotional journey that leaves you reflecting even after the credits have rolled. Furthermore, the cast is brutal and the director is one of those great multifaceted geniuses, but he has directed few feature films.

Guess the movie knowing it’s a prison drama, but don’t be fooled by conventional labels. It goes much further by offering a captivating narrative, with complex characters that keep you glued to the screen at every moment.

As curiosities: It got many Oscar nominations but didn’t win any, a shame. But that year she had very tough competition. Also, we must remember that his story is based on a book, but the author is not usually recognized for this genre.

Do you feel ready for this challenge? Can you figure out the title of this tape based on the clues provided? Show your cinematographic knowledge! Guess the movie and leave your answer in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.