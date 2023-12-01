The first two installments have been too easy, so we are going to raise the level. So guess the movie and leave the result in comments.

I’m finding that people are very cinephiles and they quickly find the solution to the enigma. But… What happens if we raise the level? Will there be so many comments right? We continue with the challenge of: Guess the movie.

Let’s travel back to the 1980s, a time of radical change, catchy music and an unparalleled sense of innovation. In the midst of this era, a film emerged that was not only a box office hit, but became a cultural phenomenon! Imagine the impact it had at the time, captivating audiences of all ages and leaving an indelible mark on collective memory. So guess the movie and leave the result in comments.

Clues.

The tone of this film is exciting and full of adventure. It immerses us in a story that combines science fiction, comedy and a touch of intrigue, taking us on a journey through time. The plot follows a main character and his eccentric companion, who embark on an extraordinary journey towards lightning.

Now, let’s talk about gender. This film is a unique blend that defies conventional categorizations. Its inventive approach and ability to combine elements from various genres make it an unforgettable cinematic experience. Luckily, they have refused to make a current remake, but that’s okay because watching it today is still just as good.

Do you feel ready for this cinematic challenge? Can you decipher the title of this cinematic masterpiece based on the clues provided? It’s your time to shine as a true lover of the seventh art! Guess the movie and leave your answers in the comments and immerse yourself in this challenge. Go ahead, movie buffs, show your ability to solve this riddle and discover the movie behind these mysterious clues!

