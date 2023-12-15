guess the movie

We continue with the cinephile challenge. This time we've made it easy, so guess the movie and leave the title in the comments.

For now, Part 8 has not been solved by anyone, so I encourage you to try it. But we are going to focus on a new film, this time it is animated. Focus on the clues and guess the movie. Leave the answer in comments.

We travel to the 90s, a period marked by great innovations in the world of cinema. It was during this time that a masterpiece emerged that continues to captivate new generations today. Especially thanks to its animation, story, characters and soundtrack, since they are top-notch.

More clues.

The tone of this film is emotional and moving. It takes us on a journey full of life lessons, exploring deep themes such as courage, friendship and personal growth. A plot full of memorable moments that resonate with people of all ages. There are some scenes that the viewer will never forget.

Let's talk about gender. This film is a marvel of animation and family drama. It goes beyond being a simple animated film, it is a story that has connected with viewers around the world, with its timeless message and incomparable visual beauty.

Its gross was brutal and it won many film awards. This caused there to be two more installments and also a live-action remake (more or less).

Ready for this cinematic challenge? Can you figure out the title based on the clues provided? Guess the movie and show off your knowledge of animated classics! Leave the answer in the comments and immerse yourself in this enigma. I think I've made it pretty easy.

You can review the other challenges and many more movie curiosities with this link.

