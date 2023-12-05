The Frenchman scored the match goal after just 5 minutes with a great right-footed shot from the edge of the area. Isaksen’s injury is a negative note. Now the Biancocelesti will face one of Roma and Cremonese

Elmar Bergonzini

5 December 2023 (change at 11.07pm) – Rome

The choices made the difference. Lazio-Genoa ends 1-0 and the Biancocelesti qualify for the thirteenth year in a row for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, a round which the Ligurians have not reached since 1991-92. Guendouzi’s goal decides, arriving already in the 5th minute. Sarri sent a semi-starting team onto the field, Gilardino instead gave space to those who have played less up until now, however deploying Retegui in attack, who has recently recovered after the physical problems that have limited him in the last two months. In the quarterfinals, Lazio will face the winner of Roma-Cremonese, scheduled for January 3rd.

the match

Lazio started strong and took the lead with the first attack: in the 5th minute Pellegrini did well to anticipate Hefti in the frontcourt, reach the back and serve Guendouzi in tow. The Frenchman, from before, fishes the corner from the edge. For him it is the first goal with the biancoceleste shirt. The pace is not high and the opportunities arise mostly due to individual errors by the defenders: in the 11th minute it is Gila who loses the ball near his own penalty area, allowing Retegui to shoot on goal (Provedel well positioned). Genoa came close to equalizing in the 18th minute, when Kutlu, on the right, reached the back and put the ball in the center for Retegui who, however, shot high from an excellent position. Before Isaksen’s muscle injury, Kutlu tries again, but misses the target (25′). The hosts respond with Pedro (good intervention from Leali), and with Felipe Anderson (shot off).

the recovery

The pace didn’t pick up in the second half either: after a wrong intervention by Gila, Retegui found himself in an excellent position, but was blocked at the moment of the shot by the Spanish defender, who did well to recover. Referee Sacchi’s decision was fiscal but correct. Once Immobile entered and had immediately taken possession of the captain’s armband, he asked the center forward to leave the piece of cloth to Pedro who had been listed as deputy. In the final minutes Lazio legitimizes the advantage by creating two opportunities first with Felipe (header which misses the target), then with Immobile (Leali saves) and finally with Basic, who shoots weakly from a favorable position. It ends like this, with the Biancocelesti obtaining their thirteenth consecutive qualification for the quarter-finals, keeping a clean sheet for the sixth consecutive home match. However, the initial choices of the two coaches had a significant influence, with Sarri aiming for a semi-starting team, with Gilardino instead fielding several reserves. Paying the consequences.

