The Icelandic is increasingly leader of the rossoblù, after the 11 goals scored in Serie B last year: “I say thanks to Gilardino, it's fortunate to have a coach who was a great striker. Within two years this Genoa can be permanently among the top 10 of Serie A”

“He's as dead as a rose.” When Albert Gudmundsson hears the definition that Alberto Gilardino has made of him, describing the beneficial effect of the new role that the coach has created for him, the Icelandic master of dribbling smiles.