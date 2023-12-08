The Game Awards 2023 did not disappoint in terms of announcements of new games, as sources had anticipated, there would be a good amount at the event and among them was the new project from the creators of GTFO.

After 6 years, 10 Chambers Ulf Andersson, creative head of the studio, returned to The Game Awards to show the project they have been working on for a long time: Den of Wolves.

According to the first details, this new game will be a cooperative heist-themed first-person shooter (FPS). Science fiction.

When is Den of Wolves coming out?

The reveal trailer was a cinematic one, so we couldn’t see what the gameplay will be like.

The game is made in Unity and will have the publication support of Level Infinite. Unfortunately, no release date or window was announced. It was only confirmed that it will arrive PCso we don’t know if it will be available on consoles.

Below you can see the trailer.

