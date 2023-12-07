Grand Theft Auto connoisseurs know that the saga is characterized by parodying North American society and that includes creating characters that parody people who do exist in real life. And from what we saw in the GTA VI trailer, for our taste that tradition will be maintained.

And how not to do it? Yes, in this new installment we will return to Vice City, a parody of the city of Miami in Florida, which is one of the most bizarre states in the United States due to the number of strange situations that happen there. So much so, that in 2013 the “Florida Man” meme went viral, a term that refers to the fact that the most unusual and bizarre crimes are always committed by the inhabitants of that area, which is why they always appear on news portals. those two words so regularly.

And in the trailer, among the much that we could see in just 91 seconds, we saw an arrested subject with a lot of tattoos on his face and hair painted purple, bearing a resemblance to the character of the Joker from DC Comics. It turns out that this person is real.

The “Florida Joker” is Lawrence Sullivan, a subject who went viral in 2018 after being arrested for robbery and threatening the police with firearms. His look is exactly like the character in the trailer, so it is clear that they took inspiration from him. On social networks, a video with his reaction is already circulating.

“I guess you already saw that character in the GTA 6 trailer in the trailer that came out today, do you know where they got that person with tattoos on their face, are you aware of who they were inspired by? In Myself. GTA, we have to talk.” commented Lawrence, who may seek to sue the company, although with little chance of success because the hair color and tattoos on her face are different, so they would not be violating her image rights, as happened with Lindsey Lohan. who accused Rockstar of using his image for the cover of GTA V, but the case came to nothing.

This is not the only case, since on Reddit the user PikaPikaGamer published a video in which he shows a fan who has a great similarity with another character that appears in the foreground in the trailer: a man with dreadlocks and metal teeth. “That son of…. hence he is not real. It’s me people!!! in the new Grand Theft Auto. It looks just like me,” he commented with great joy.

For Rockstar this will be a gold mine for comedy and in the trailer we already see how the spirit of the State is intact: with street races, motorcycle gangs and even alligators appearing in swimming pools and stores. Surely we have a lot left to discover, but we are already getting to know the people and situations that have influenced the creation of the state of Leonida in the GTA universe.

