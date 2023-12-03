The excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI is real, especially with the official reveal closer than ever. While waiting for the first trailer that will arrive in a few days, a leak revealed more details that, if true, will excite fans of the franchise. Rockstar Games.

During the weekend, a video appeared on the internet showing the city of the new installment of the saga. According to reports, this leak comes from a friend of the son of Aaron Garputdeveloper and artist of Rockstar North. Along with the footage, the alleged person responsible shared more details.

GTA VI would debut sooner than you think, according to leak

As compiled by X’s profile @GTAVI_Countdownthe TikTok account that shared the material was deleted, but before that, the alleged leaker shared evidence to give veracity to his publication and shared new information about the scale of the title and the release window.

According to the information, GTA VI will have a map that will be 2 times bigger than Los Santos of Grand Theft Auto V. In addition, players will be able to visit 3 main citiesas well as 4 “subcities” with a large lake in the center of the map. As explained, it will be possible to enter 70% of buildings.

The leaker revealed that the pre-orders They will be activated after the official preview that will take place on Tuesday December 5th. In case the delays are conspicuous by their absence, the new installment of Grand Theft Auto will debut at some point in the fall 2024which would be sooner than many players think.

The alleged leaker revealed more information about Grand Theft Auto VI

We must remember that, according to reports, the open world title would arrive in 2025. Of course, the premiere in autumn 2024 is in line with previous statements from Take-Two, who anticipated significant revenue growth for the fiscal year ending in March 2025.

The person who shared the material claims that the video will be “useless” when the official trailer debuts, and assures that the leak will not cause damage to the developer.

It is important to note that the identity of that user nor the veracity of the video itself can be verified. In this way, we recommend taking this information with reservations and waiting for Rockstar Games Share more official information.

But tell us, do you think the video is real? What excites you most about this new project? Let us read you in the comments.

