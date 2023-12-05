After so many controversies, speculations and leaks (a lot of the latter…), we finally had the trailer for the long-awaited sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), in which we will return to the mythical city of Vice City, located in the fictional state of Leonida, where we will learn the story of the criminal couple, Lucia and Jason.

Through a press release, Rockstar Games states that this will be the largest and most immersive evolution of the GTA franchise to date. “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what is possible in highly immersive open world experiences and stories,” said Dan Houser, the company’s founder.

Despite all the excitement, both the trailer and the statement confirm something that will remain an open secret: that GTA VI will be available only for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when it launches in 2025, leaving out the PC to the surprise and frustration of the many users who play on this platform. Even if we enter the official Grand Theft Auto VI site, the only logos that are visible are those of the new generation consoles.

Seeing the incredible graphic power that its trailer shows, it was evident that the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One would not be able to support everything that this new chapter in the saga promises, and it would be better not to even talk about the Nintendo Switch that despite having some impressive ports such as The Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal, as the years go by it is no longer possible to run next-generation games.

Incredible as it may seem, this has always been Rockstar’s modus operandi with its games: both the fourth and fifth installments of Grand Theft Auto were initially released only for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in September 2013, arriving on PC a a year and a half later, something that outraged many fans.

And if we go to his last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, the situation was the same. The game was released in October 2018 only for the PS4 and Xbox One, PC players had to wait until November of the following year to enjoy Arthur Morgan’s adventure. To create their games it is evident that they have a preference for working on consoles, where the majority of their audience is, and then working on a version for computers that is in the healthiest state possible.

There is still the possibility that there will be an announcement soon about the port for the PC, but as we know, Rockstar Games is a company that has its own way of doing things and does not follow industry standards, but rather, they will seek to bring a paradigm shift with this new GTA that, unfortunately for those who play on computers, will have to wait again for it to arrive on their platform.

