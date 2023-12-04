Shortly before its expected premiere, the GTA 6 trailer had to be released by Rockstar, due to a leak suffered and which was widely displayed on Twitter since noon this Monday.

This brought forward the plans of the company, who released the trailer, initially scheduled for December 5.

GTA 6 has been in development for more than a decade, being one of the longest in development of “GTAs”, and generating several speculations about its next edition.

The news

In this iteration of Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar opted for a female character. Set to Tom Petty’s song “Love is a long road,” the trailer reveals that we will return to Vice City to follow Lucia’s path.

The game is expected to arrive in 2025 for PS5, XBox Series and PC.