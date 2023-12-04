The GTA VI trailer will be released tomorrow, December 5, something we should have known months ago with a key clue from Rockstar that no one heeded.

We are approaching one of the most anticipated moments in the entire video game sector: the reveal of the first GTA VI trailer that will take place tomorrow, December 5, at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Therefore, Rockstar Games will get ahead of the gala de The Game Awards 2023cited for December 7th, to present its next great installment of one of the most illustrious sagas in the entire industry. Nevertheless, This date was already announced months agobut no one noticed at the time.

And it is that through GTA Online clues have been left like breadcrumbs to confirm that something was brewing in the kitchens of Rockstar Games. However, what many did not expect is that five months ago the North American company would have revealed the date on which the first official trailer for GTA VI would be released. Maybe you remember the event in the online mode where it was indicated an alien related mystery. It was celebrated during the month of June and on one of the t-shirts there was a strange sequence that users decrypted with message ONEDAYWILLREVEALALL (one day everything will be revealed). Many interpreted it as a hint for GTA VI and they were not at all wrong.

And the shirt in question included the code 15140504012523091212180522050112011212 which, if you look closely, includes five most revealing figures: 12523which refer precisely to the month 12, day 5, year 23. You sound familiar? Indeed, Rockstar already announced last June that the first trailer, where everything would be revealed as stated in the mysterious message cited above, would be the day December 5, 2023. We always had it in front of our eyes, but no one knew how to see it until now.

GTA VI aims for a release in autumn 2024

Now, all eyes are focused on what the first official GTA VI trailer will show when it is released in approximately 24 hours. Everything indicates that, in addition, first launch window will be revealed of the proposal and the latest rumors in this regard point towards autumn 2024, repeating the move of the North American company with Red Dead Redemption IIalthough said title ended up being delayed a year.

If the aforementioned window is met, would fall within Take-Two Interactive’s forecastswhere it was indicated next fiscal year for the launch of GTA VI, the most anticipated video game of the entire generation.

