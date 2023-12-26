The story of GTA VI could be much shorter in terms of length than what was seen in Red Dead Redemption II, something that many players are not liking.

GTA VI aims to be one of the great video games of 2025, if its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S does not end up complicated for some reason, although it will arrive on PC at an even later date. Since the reveal of its first official trailer, the Rockstar Games title has not stopped giving people something to talk about, with alleged information and leaks that point to what the North American company's game could be like. Now, it could have been made known How long will the story of GTA VI be? and many players are not liking the news.

The alleged information comes from one of the best-known YouTubers on the scene close to Rockstar Games, Legacy Killa HDwho predicts that GTA VI will have a total duration of between 35 and 50 hours, depending on the amount of secondary content that you want to complete. Furthermore, he states that the most completists will be able to obtain all the secrets of the game in a total of 80 hoursan amount much lower than what has been experienced in other titles from the studio, such as Red Dead Redemption II, whose experience extends well beyond 100 hours.

The YouTuber's revelation focuses on comments that would have come from some insidersensuring that GTA VI will be shorter than the aforementioned Red Dead Redemption II, which many are interpreting as bad news. We will have to see what the quality of those hours is, if this rumor is true, to determine if it is good news or not.

The date of the next GTA VI trailer could have been revealed

Theories are also part of the imagination of everything that surrounds GTA VI and many players have begun to study the official material revealed by Rockstar to try to find clues. In this way, through the official artwork they believe they have found out when the premiere of the second trailer of the game will occur through a braille code. This theory points towards the month of September 2024 for that purpose.

Of course, There is no official information in this regard. and everything indicates that the official news of GTA VI will be long in coming.

