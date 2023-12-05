Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games knows no limits! Its success goes beyond video games and turns the GTA VI trailer into an all-time record on YouTube.

GTA VI has made the biggest record in YouTube history. Rockstar Games madness has arrived! The trailer for the sixth installment is already breaking records on the largest online video-on-demand platform. Data provided by Discussing Film reveals that this teaser has achieved an extraordinary milestone. It has become the most viewed video in a period of 24 hours on the platform. And all this in just 14 hours!

The ‘GTA 6′ trailer has already broke the record for most views in 24 hours on a non-music YouTube video. Will have to pass 108M to break the overall record. pic.twitter.com/mMUjTdLBHe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 5, 2023

This feat has shaken the world of video games and the YouTube community. However, to achieve the overall record, The GTA VI trailer must surpass the existing mark of 108 million views in 24 hours. A titanic task, of course. But if the announcement of the sixth installment of the famous video game saga has demonstrated anything, it is its ability to defy expectations. We are practically sure that it will continue to add records until the day it is released.

The Rockstar Games saga continues to increase the hype

The anticipation and anxiety for this new release from Rockstar Games is undoubtedly overwhelming. The news that The GTA VI trailer has broken records at unimaginable speeds has unleashed a wave of excitement among fans and players.

The rapid speed with which the GTA VI trailer is racking up views demonstrates the immense impact that GTA VI has had on popular culture and how it has managed to keep its audience in suspense. This game has already been the subject of debates, theories and anticipation for a long time.. And the trailer for it seems to have increased that expectation exponentially.

Despite this impressive achievement, the goal of exceeding 108 million views in 24 hours seems practically impossible. Although the passion and enthusiasm are palpable, Reaching that astronomical figure can be an insurmountable challenge.. But if anything can do it, that something is undoubtedly the GTA VI trailer.

