With a stroke of cunning – due to some leaks – Rockstar Games released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI in advance, leaving everyone stunned.

The video, by 1 minute and a half, first shows the protagonist, who seems to begin the game’s story inside a prison. The setting is confirmed to be that of Vice Cityeven if the map seems to get much bigger.

The video also shows many interesting scenes that introduce dynamics like i socialsome stereotypes and obviously everything related to the underworld.

Also confirmed are the two protagonists, a couple of Bonnie and Clyde-style bandits who will be part of this new chapter of GTA VI.

New points of view

The protagonist we see in this video is called Lucia: at the beginning of the trailer we see how she finds herself having to talk to some employee of a penitentiary, blaming it on bad luck when asked why she is there.

The rest of the trailer instead shows some scenes that can better contextualize the various activities that may be available in the game. Let’s talk about things related above all to the social side of nightlife Vice City: we can therefore see an alligator entering a shop, various parties and above all everything related to social activities of various kinds.

It then seems that there will – obviously – be some criminal factions: one of those mentioned is linked to a certain person Leonidas, probably one of the bosses in the area. Finally, among the various clips, we also notice details linked to what appear to be television broadcasters or streaming channels: focused on very specific activities, we can notice the High Rollerz Lifestylewho show their luxury among gold chains and cars, and Thrillbilly Mud Cluba strange club that seems to love having fun in the mud.

What could we do in GTA VI?

There is still little that is clear: certainly the social activities we have seen, which seem to follow in the footsteps of Instagram and TikTok between videos and live broadcasts, could be ideas for carrying out missions, perhaps reporting useful information to find and/or reach.

The broadcasters, on the other hand, could be groups to be discovered and supported in some cases, with dedicated activities that could give us interesting things to do.

What we hope is that the various missions follow the most modern footsteps of random: we are effectively talking about missions that could happen out of the blue, a bit like what happened with Red Dead Redemption 2, instead of having simple points of interest to be achieved to activate the mission.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) it will be released in 2025, so in a couple of years we will finally be able to go back to racing the streets of the Rockstar Games title.