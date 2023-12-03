December will be a very special month for fans of open world proposals, because Rockstar Games will show the first official trailer for the most anticipated game in recent years: Grand Theft Auto VI. Without a doubt, the enthusiasm is palpable in all corners of the internet.

At the beginning of November, the developer studio confirmed that, in December, it would show the first preview of the next installment of the franchise. The announcement excited fans and quickly became the video game publication with the most likes in the history of X, a social network formerly known as Twitter.

Although most of the official details are unknown, this new title managed to surpass itself and make history for the third time.

Grand Theft Auto VI broke a new record

Neither short nor lazy, Rockstar Games confirmed this week that the official preview of GTA VI will arrive on Tuesday December 5th. The announcement is very minimalist, so there is no more information about the scale, setting or narrative of the next installment of the saga.

A simple image was enough to excite thousands of fans and make history on the social network. According to VGC, the publication earned more 1.8 million likes in 24 hoursmaking it already the video game-related publication with the most likes in the history of the platform.

At this time, the post that dates the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI already accumulates more than 148 million views y 486,000 retweets. As expected, the community has already gotten to work to try to discover all the secrets that the image hides.

With a simple post, GTA VI broke a new record and made history again

It is curious that the 3 video game publications with the most likes in the history of the social network Elon Musk They are related to GTA VI. In addition to this week’s announcement and the November post, third place is occupied by the publication where Rockstar Games acknowledged the leak that took place in September 2022.

Luckily, the wait is very close to over and we will soon know the first official details. Meanwhile, a video showing the game’s map was recently leaked and revealed more details about the launch window.

But tell us, are you excited for the next installment? Do you think the wait will be worth it? Let us read you in the comments.

