Through the reveal of the GTA VI trailer and the first details that have been released about the proposal, a nod to Spain has been discovered.

Join the conversation

The last big announcement that has left them in 2023, with permission from The Game Awards gala taking place tonight, has been the first official trailer for GTA VI. The days go by and Rockstar Games’ proposal continues to give a lot to talk about. Recently, one of the company’s former developers has assured that what is seen in the trailer will be identical to the final result, while the first mission of the game could have already been revealed. However, what you may not know is the curious connection that the game has with Spain.

And it is that The city of Florida, where part of the action of GTA VI will take place, has been named Leonida in the Rockstar Games proposal. Curiously, this name is about a reference to our countrySince it was Juan Ponce de León y Figueroaa Spanish explorer of the Crown of Castile born in a town in the Kingdom of León, the first to land in what is now known as Florida on the day April 2, 1513. Just six days later, on April 8, Juan Ponce de León y Figueroa claimed the lands for the Crown of Castile, giving it the name Florida. As a tribute, Rockstar has decided to call the version of her in the game Leonida, as Vandal’s companions say.

It is not the first time that the Grand Theft Auto saga makes some type of reference to Spain, given the influence of our culture on the American people. Therefore, it will be necessary to see if GTA VI includes any other nod to our history in the development of the proposal when it sees the light at some point to be determined in 2025.

GTA VI will take longer than necessary to reach PC

Another issue regarding GTA VI that is generating many comments in recent hours is its arrival on PCsince the official announcement It only mentioned PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as platforms. However, everything indicates that Rockstar will follow the usual process of launching the PC version somewhat later than on consoles, since they were generating different complications in its development that would prevent an optimal launch.

Therefore, it will be necessary to see if The arrival of GTA VI to PC occurs in 2025 or ends up being extended until 2026. At the moment, Rockstar has not made any comment on the matter.

Join the conversation