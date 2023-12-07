Rockstar Games

There are many fans angry with the GTA VI trailer. But what is the reason? Is there any reason to justify this anger? We explore it below.

It’s time to give an explanation to the controversy with GTA VI, since there are many angry people. Some fans of the famous Rockstar Games franchise have expressed their dissatisfaction with the announcement of the game. Particularly, due to the inclusion of a new playable female character named Lucía. In the official trailer for the sixth installment, she is shown as a woman of color, apparently in a Bonnie and Clyde-style story alongside an as-yet-unnamed partner in crime.

This GTA VI presentation generated criticism and disdain among some fans, who accused Rockstar Games, the developer, of focusing too much on this character. Comments on social networks expressed negative opinions such as “protagonist of brown women is the same as failure”, “I hope it doesn’t end up being a woke alphabet soup” and “infectious garbage”, among other adjectives.

Gamers are worried about the female protagonist

Some users raised concerns about the direction of the game, suggesting that The inclusion of a female character could lead GTA VI to become something similar to a Saint’s Row reboot with a theme more geared towards modern social sensibilities.. These comments reflect concerns about the focus of the game and the risk of it being influenced by social issues rather than the essence that characterizes the Grand Theft Auto saga.

Another social media post, with a GIF of disappointment, expressed fear that GTA VI addresses “woke themes” (reference to modern social sensibilities) excessively, hinting at a possible loss of the traditional essence of the series. These comments reflect a division of opinion among fans of the franchise. While some express concern about a change in the game’s direction, others are apprehensive that the inclusion of modern characters or themes could affect Rockstar Games’ signature essence and traditional tone.

