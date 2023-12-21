GTA VI fans continue to sift through the official material that has been revealed to date and believe they have found the date of its next trailer.

Join the conversation

GTA VI aims to be the video game of the generation. After what was seen in its first trailer, there are many who wonder how much the title can improve with the final result that Rockstar offers when it is produced. its launch at some time yet to be determined in 2025, although it will do so for PC later, as is usual in the developments of the North American company. With what has been revealed so far, Players continue to look for clues for the future and they think they have found the date on which the next trailer will be seen.

For this we must attend to a particularly crazy theory, in the same way as the one who believes he has found the GTA VI map in the official artwork of Rockstar's proposal. And in the same image there are those who believe that it offers a clue as to when the next trailer for the new installment will be available. This prediction is supported byThe bullet holes that can be seen in the body of the car on which Jason and Lucía, the protagonists of the title, are supported. And they seem to be Braille symbols that are translated as “1 more 9”which would indicate that we would have to wait until next month September 2024.

Next GTA VI Trailer in September?

byu/27guy inGTA

Of course, this does not guarantee that Rockstar will release a GTA VI trailer within nine months, but it is especially striking that this message could have been left in the official artwork of the title. Everyone knows that this type of practice is a hallmark of the study, so it could be totally plausible.

GTA VI could arrive at the end of 2025, according to a new clue

Regardless of when the premiere of the next trailer for GTA VI may occur, the big doubt among fans of the title falls on When will its official launch take place on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. With a twelve-month window for this, there are many who suggest that the title will be available in the final stages, since What was seen in its first trailer could indicate that it has not even reached the alpha phase yet. For now, it's time to wait for new news from Rockstar.

GTA VI has managed to break all viewing records with its first trailerso the expectation regarding the final result of Rockstar's work is maximum.

Join the conversation