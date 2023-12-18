GTA VI has appeared online to reserve in a supposed alpha phase, although it is a scam that you have to be very careful with.

The first GTA VI trailer continues to give a lot to talk about, especially for when will its release date occur and what will happen to the PC version, since it has not been officially announced so far. Of course, there are still many details to discover from the hand of Rockstar Games, although everything indicates that in the coming months there will be an absence of news. Therefore, we must be especially careful with what emerges in the near future, such as the scam that invites you to reserve GTA VI for 225 dollars.

As reported by Autoevolution colleagues, in the last few hours it has appeared on the internet a page trying to sell an alpha version of GTA VI for a pre-order of $225. Through this scam perpetuated in a YouTube video, you can see different ones that invite viewers to “download and test the gameplay”. In addition, the Rockstar logo appears, which will probably lead the North American company to eliminate it as soon as possible.

Therefore, You better refrain from falling into these types of scams., so be very careful during the coming months, since it is very likely that these practices will be repeated with some frequency. If there is any official news in this regard, we will inform you instantly.

GTA VI could arrive at the end of 2025, according to new information

Following the revelation of first trailer of GTA VI There is a lot of information about the Rockstar title. In relation to its launch date, as highlighted by Bank America analysts, who are in charge of analyzing different aspects of the video game sector to try to define its future. Through an exhaustive exploration of the first official GTA VI trailer, They deduce that the title has not yet reached its alpha phaseSo it is launch unlikely to occur in the next 18 monthswhich will allow it to be seen in the first half of the aforementioned year.

Furthermore, they indicate that The absence of an arrival window for the PC version suggests that it will be available in 2026which would indicate that the initial version of consoles would be available at the end of 2025.

