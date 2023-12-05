The new trailer for ‘GTA VI’ presents us with countless new features, some of which we have listed here. The most evident, however, is the presence as the clear protagonist of Lucía, the first woman to play this role in the entire history of the franchise (although the first two games, before the jump to sandbox environments with ‘GTA III’, had interesting female characters). It was time for the saga to do justice in that sense, after a controversial history of games full of underrepresented women, if not directly carrying negative and prejudiced portraits.

Just look at how in ‘GTA V’, one of the best games in the series, it had three male protagonists who practically dominated one hundred percent of the game’s narrative (Dan Houser, former head of Rockstar, argued that they did not There was another way to tell that story). Okay, ten years ago the world (and, above all, video games) were very different places. But it is worth highlighting Rockstar’s decision and applauding the fact that things are changing.

Because women in ‘GTA’ have always been victims of negative portrayals (with the issue of prostitution Rockstar has been highly criticized repeatedly) and prone to the cliché (Trevor’s neighbor cheats on her boyfriend and proposes fellatio to the protagonist in exchange for money for heroin; it is a story, let’s say, common within the series). Or, at the very least, they function as complications or annoyances. The clearest case is Michael’s wife in ‘GTA V’, a real pain in the ass. Often they are also mere objects to transport, as happens in the mission in which Michael’s daughter must be rescued (against her will) from the filming of a pornographic film).

Throughout their history, the ‘GTA’ games have also parodied and mocked more or less feminist positions (both those that criticize GTA – in some of the game’s famous meta winks – and those that advocate protection of women, something the franchise is not particularly inclined to do). They have often adopted the positions of the fans, who we have seen in recent hours celebrating the fact that in the latest trailer there are, above all other things, brothels.

Rockstar (and his fans) They have an answer, of course: ‘GTA’ is a satire. And although it is true, the franchise is (evidently) a satire, it is true that the absence of female characters makes this justification sound more like an excuse than anything else, because if we are satirizing (and therefore, denouncing) the mistreatment that women women receive at the hands of men… why do games fall into that same problem? Or put another way: it is true that the male characters are also despicable, but they are described with a certain complexity and ambiguity, so that we identify with them.

The Adler case

Between ‘GTA V’ and ‘GTA VI’ not only a decade has passed. ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ has also happened, a game infinitely more interesting than ‘GTA’ when it comes to portraying characters that represent groups usually mistreated in video games. It is there where we find one of the most interesting female characters in the entire history of Rockstar, Sadie Adler.

She may not have as much screen presence as other male characters in Rockstar’s western epic, but Sadie Adler’s agency and importance is very interesting. All of her decisions impact key turns in the game, and it can be said that the game is as much about Arthur Morgan or John Marston as it is about Sadie. She has a redemption story as important as the male characters, She is active, she saves her companions on more than one occasion and, above all, and as they say wonderfully here, she defies the tired trope of the damsel in distress.

The peel is the peel

There’s an additional reason why Rockstar has pivoted toward more effective female representation, beyond the “Rockstar has gone woke” that we’re going to be hearing 24/7 in the coming months: the female gaming audience is no longer only a residual part. In the spring of this year, for example, we learned that in Spain almost half of all players are women, and it is a statistic that extends throughout the world. Even if it is only for a financial objective, it is clear that Rockstar is interested in embracing the female presence in its games.

‘GTA VI’ is, for the moment and from what it seems, a hopeful step towards a female representation more in line with part of that enormous public who plays and who wants to see himself on the screen. There will be complaints, of course, and old-school fans who want to continue playing alone in their treehouse: but Rockstar has on its hands the best-selling franchise in the history of the medium. And you know what they say that comes with great power…

