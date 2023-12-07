The official presentation of Grand Theft Auto VI only increased the expectation and now that the delivery has been confirmed, it is a topic of conversation and interaction around the world. The hype is such that a famous streamer offers $1 million dollars to play before everyone else and the offer found a response from someone related to the franchise.

Video: Grand Theft Auto VI – Presentation Trailer

Rockstar did not respond to xQc, but Michael de Santa did

Actor Ned Luke, known for his voice role as Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto V, responded to the offer made by streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel, who is willing to pay Rockstar Games $1 million to play GTA VI 24 hours before its launch. The detail is that Ned Luke responded in the style of his character in GTA V, so it’s not friendly at all: “tell that idiot to put the million in my account… I’ll get him the game a day early… I promise “Non-refundable direct deposit required.”

Michael de Santa responds to xQc’s offer

GTA 6 generates high expectations on different fronts

Ned Luke’s response was celebrated by fans as it is known that the actor has a legion of followers who were amazed by his role as Michael de Santa in GTA V, in addition to considering xQc’s offer as ridiculous.

Since we are talking about GTA VI and the streamers, one of them assured that he will appear as a character in the game. For his part, another criticized the fact that this installment does not debut on PC on the same day that it will debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Regarding the controversies that already surround the game, there is the response of the real Florida Joker when seeing his parody in GTA VI while some conservative groups already want the game to be banned since they consider that it will affect children… that they wouldn’t have to play it to begin with.

