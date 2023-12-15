GTA The Trilogy is now available on iOS and Android phones and on Netflix, and comes with additional new improvements, such as a new lighting mode.

Rockstar has already launched GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on mobile phones, two years after its launch on PC and consoles. The ports for mobile iOS y Android These games have been long in demand, and they come out long after the patches that corrected the bugs in the other versions.

In that time, Netflix has had time to launch a catalog of games in its subscription that already has about 90 games, with 90 more in development. And today three more games are added: GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.

Now, the three remasters of these games are part of the Netflix catalog: if you pay for a subscription, even if it is the cheapest with ads, you will have free access to these games through the App Store and PlayStore, full and ad-free versions of the games.

If you don't have Netflix, you can also buy them separately (Netflix does not have exclusivity): they cost 19.99 euros each game (GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition) on the PlayStore or AppStore.

Of course, the old versions of mobile phones, for 7.99 euros and based on the original games, are still available for sale, but without the new improvements.

GTA The Trilogy brings additional improvements on mobile and Netflix

These are the same remasters of the PS2 Grand Theft Auto games (2001, 2002 and 2004) that we already played on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC, with the relevant corrections… and some more.

Rockstar does not go into details or release patch notes, but according to its press release these mobile versions include additional improvementsas a new way of classic lighting which brings back the look and feel of the sky in the original games.

Without a doubt, Netflix has scored a big goal with the mobile versions of the classic trilogy of Grand Theft Auto: If you are a subscriber, you can download it for free from the AppStore and PlayStore through the Netflix publisher profile, where there are also great games like Dead Cells, Immortality, Death's Door, TMNT, Terra Nil…