GTA Online receives The Chop Show update today with the return of a GTA 4 character, new heists, vehicles and improvements for Rockstar’s game.

GTA Online continues to expand with a new update called The Chop Shop, which was released today for free on all platforms: PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Although many are still thinking about the GTA 6 trailer, released a week ago, Rockstar Games publishes an update with new heists and story content for GTA 6 that, curiously, will bring back a GTA IV character.

Yusuf Amirfrom Liberty City, and his cousin Jamal come from Liberty City with a series of risky heists in which you will steal the most coveted vehicles in Los Santos.

If you answer Yusuf’s call you will begin these new missions, heists with careful planning that end in chases, although first you will have to buy one of the five scrapyards available in the game, and from where you will dismantle the cars to sell them later.

GTA Online: The Chop Show receives other news

The update available today 12/12/2023 in GTA Online includes other playable news, such as new vehicles, drift racing.

Of course, some of the new features are PS5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusivesincluding vehicles only available in Hao’s Special Works, improvements in the Vinewood club garage… and completely changing the subject, wildlife: animals roaming the land, sea and air in Los Santos that will only appear on the most modern consoles.

This update also includes the voice chat moderationfirst on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and later on PS4 and Xbox One.

Moving forward, Rockstar promises more music, new holiday modes, additional experience improvements, improvements to creator tools, and other holiday surprises for GTA Onlinewhich will continue to wage war for at least two more years until GTA 6 comes out in 2025.