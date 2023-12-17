GTA Online continues to release content and consolidate its success.

Maybe all the attention related to Rockstar's star franchise is being taken away by the recent announcement of its sixth installment, but the truth is that we are currently still seeing how GTA V and GTA Online continue to give a lot to talk aboutsince although the first of these titles has not had too many changes, the same does not happen with the online game, since this is receiving new content updates constantly.

Under this premise, it must be said that GTA Online has already announced the news of its latest update, and regular players of the title will find new incentives to continue enjoying this adventure either solo or multiplayer. However, the interesting thing here is that we have been able to see that it is now possible purchase police cars in the Rockstar title.

Now players can enjoy cruising the streets in a police car

In this way, it has been made known that Players can purchase three police cars different in GTA Online, although these will not be given for free nor will they be available without anything in exchange, since they can only be obtained by unlock a series of specific requirements that will not be available to everyone because of what they imply, although the effort will surely be worth it. In any case, these are the following:

Stanier LE Cruiser: Players must survive a three-star chase or hold out for five minutes. It is priced to rent at $3,517,500 or purchase at $4 million.Unmarked Cruiser: They must complete a series of missions as part of a gang of thieves. Its rental price is $2,962,500, while the purchase price is $3.9 million.Police Riot: Players should lose 4 or 5 Pursuit Stars naturally. To rent it will cost 3.6 million, while the purchase price will be 4.8.

For the rest, it only remains to mention that if you want to enjoy GTA Online, know that Rockstar's star video game is currently disponible en PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X y Xbox Series S.

