Discover all the news from the Rockstar game's Christmas update.

It's Christmas in GTA Online

Despite the fact that millions of players have their eyes on the first GTA VI trailer weeks after its publication, GTA Online It continues to be the perfect place to have hours and hours of fun until Rockstar's new release sees the light. In fact, this proposal available for ten years continues to be renewed to the point of having now received a new update full of news to celebrate Christmas.

“The skies herald snow and wonder in abundance as the holiday season arrives in southern San Andreas loaded with new winter deathmatches, a themed version of Entourage and the hunt for the mysterious yeti throughout the state,” anticipates the online game that is filled with publicity stunts set at this time of year with eCola and its Happy Holidays truck of cherry red paint, little lights, and its advertising song as it passes through Legion Square.

One more year, the Happy Holidays truck is leaving gifts in its wake, including holiday sweaters, GTA$ and RP, ammo, and snacks to stock players' inventories. There's also a host of festive gifts and rewardsincluding the green Holiday Tree hat, the white Holiday Reindeer hat, and more new additions, including the return of the Snowman outfit or last year's Gooch mask.

GTA Online continues to receive news

He new GTA Online scrapyard: The Chop Shopparticipate in a new rotation of scrapyard robberies with new targets and locations, or the new Bravado Dorado (SUV) are now on the snowy streets of the game that features double rewards in new Drift Races, triple GTA$ and RP for participating in a new batch of themed community series activities. Likewise, it is worth remembering that the most desired vehicle in GTA Online is now available.

