The Grand Theft Auto online service releases a new surprise update, adding one of the characters from GTA IV.

From 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) tomorrow, December 5, the world of video games will come to a standstill to receive the first official trailer for GTA VI, one of the most anticipated games of the entire generation. Thus, Rockstar Games is already warming up its engines regarding everything that will happen with the sixth installment of the renowned saga and is beginning to make some moves in the modality that will remain active when its launch occurs: GTA Online. If the arrival of the animals was announced recently, now It’s time to do the same with a GTA IV character.

So, through a new surprise update, GTA Online has announced the return of Yusuf Amir, one of the most loved characters by the GTA IV community. For now The role it will play in the online mode of the title is unknown., so we will have to wait for new news from the North American company in this regard. What seems clear is that they will be as bizarre and original as their appearance in the base game for continue giving continuity to the modality that is generating the most around the saga in recent years.

Of course, it is to be expected that Rockstar will continue to constantly update GTA Online over the coming monthssince after the official announcement of GTA VI, it is most likely that many players will want to return and prepare the ground for the arrival of the proposal that is destined to break all the patterns of the industry.

GTA VI aims for its arrival in autumn 2024

The news at the moment, as is evident, focuses on everything related to the announcement of the new installment. With this, a new leak may have revealed GTA VI release window, so presumably it would be announced through the first trailer of Rockstar’s proposal. As he points out, The sixth numbered installment of the saga would be available on the market in autumn 2024at least for PS5 and Xbox Series The PC version would arrive a little later. In addition, it could be launched alongside PS5 Pro, according to the latest rumors.

Of course, There is very little left to discover the whole truth in this regard and find out the first official details of the game. As could not be less, we will inform you of everything that is revealed as soon as possible.

