Some GTA modders are making a remake of Vice City using the GTA IV graphics engine, the well-known RAGE Engine is serving as the basis for this ambitious project.

GTA 6 is the sequel from GTA V by Rockstarbut some modders of GTA They don't want to wait to return to the city. For this reason, the group is doing a remake from Vice City using the RAGE that gave life to GTA IV.

This talented group of fans closely related to the Grand Theft Auto saga called Team Revolution is working on Grand Theft Auto: Vice City ‘The Nextgen Edition’.

Whether because GTA 6 still has a couple of years of development left or because GTA Vice City Definitive Edition did not meet expectations, but the project is in development.

But we must not deny the fact that Vice City is once again on everyone's lips, for that reason and instead of waiting for 2025, this GTA-focused modding group has decided to return the splendor to the city of lights.

This group calling itself Team Revolution announced at the beginning of the week that it was working on a mod that makes a remake de GTA: Vice City usando el motor RAGE Engine de Grand Theft Auto 4.

This – as The Gamer has summarized – essentially means that they catch Vice City map, missions, scenes and weapons to make everything work like in GTA IV; including the physics of Euphoria.

A remake of Vice City with the GTA IV graphics engine?

In the trailer shared by grupo de modders Team Revolutionyou can see that they have titled it as GTA Vice City: Nextgen Edition like on their YouTube page and so on.

Although the graphics are similar to the original, the difference lies in its playability. As seen in the trailer and in a stream, the remake basically looks like a version of GTA IV set in Vice City.

Along with the project, Team Revolution released a description of it that calls it a “complete transfer of all missions from the original game” that is “based on the RAGE Engine from GTA 4.”

The team also has the Definitive Edition de Vice City along with cars, pedestrians and Xbox models. In addition, they will add all the original radio stations and original scenes; The description talks about neon on buildings, something seen in Vice City Stories.

The project looks interesting, but be careful because Take-Two has knocked down other projects. Let's hope it doesn't happen in this case…

