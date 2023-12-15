For months, Netflix has offered video games as part of its service. The company wants to make this initiative more popular, so it formed an alliance with Rockstar to bring several Grand Theft Auto games to its platform.

If you have an active subscription to Netflixyou should know that you can now enjoy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which includes 3 iconic installments of the saga: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Below, we tell you how to enjoy them at no additional cost.

How to play Grand Theft Auto titles with your Netflix subscription?

To enjoy Rockstar games and the rest of the Rockstar catalog Netflix Games You must meet some requirements. To start, you must have an active subscription to the series and movie service that you already know.

Subsequently, you must have a device compatible with the games you want to download and enjoy. In the case of GTA deliveries, you will need an Android 11.0 phone or tablet or a later version, with high-performance CPU (Snapdragon 855 or higher) and GPU (Adreno 640 or higher).

Regarding the devices Appleit is necessary to have an iPhone, iPad or iPod with iOS|iPadOS 16 or a later version, with A13 CPU or higher. Once you meet these requirements, all you have to do is visit Google Play o to App Storedepending on your device, or the Netflix app to download the games.

The company warned that the titles take up much more space than other Netflix Games titles, so it recommended having at least 10 GB of free space per game on the device they will be installed. Below I leave you the download links:

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Find more information about Netflix at this link. On the other hand, here you will find all the news related to Grand Theft Auto.

