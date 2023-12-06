This has been a night full of butts. Rockstar knows very well what type of content it will offer with GTA 6 and to what audience it will be offered. Unlike Fortnite, GTA 6 will not be limited in terms of rear and he made that so clear with his first trailer to such a degree that it left the actor most loved by the GTA community stunned, but there is something that left him slightly dissatisfied.

We are talking about Down Lukethe actor best known in the gaming community for being the one who gave life to Michael, one of the protagonists of GTA 5. Luke organized an extensive stream of more than 2 hours reacting to the GTA 6 trailer. In it he talked with his fans about what you thought of the trailer, how great fur physics and the graphics in generaljust as he hopes that overall Rockstar’s ambitious new project will surpass GTA 5, although he couldn’t hide the slightly sad feeling he shares with fans about how far the game is.

Number and size of GTA 6 butts surprised Ned Luke

However, there is something that caught Luke’s attention, as well as the millions of fans who have already seen it: the enormous amount of women and its rear equally large in the trailer. And of course, if for the most part the trailer did not allow even 10 seconds to pass when it was already showing the great attributes the ones Luke talks about.

“How big the butts are,” Luke responded when asked what surprised him most about the trailer. “It’s amazing. There are some really big butts in that trailer. I mean, a lot of them. Almost all of the butts in that trailer, not counting the men’s butts, were big.Big ones! That surprised me because, you know, Miami also has small butts. We’ll see”.

From the fetching on the beach to the woman twerking on top of a car, Luke emphasized the abundance of BIG butts in the trailer and expanded.

“And then it shows the beach. There’s a huge butt and thighs. There’s a big butt. There’s a big butt with a tanga. There’s another butt over there. There’s one—I’m checking—there’s a huge one with a thong. And now we are in a boat. “All butts are huge,” the affable actor rightly noted.

Michael’s actor said he was surprised by the huge features of GTA 6

Ned Luke wants GTA 6 to have small butts too

Don’t misunderstand. Luke didn’t say he was disgusted by the huge buttsbut rightly pointed out that not everyone may be a fan of big butts and proposed that there be greater representation of women with small butts in the game.

“I’ve got to talk to these guys, we’ve got to get some not-so-big butts in there. Not everyone loves a huge, gigantic butt, OKAY? Some people like a smaller one, thin hipsand smaller butt. We have to think about everyone,” Luke rightly commented (via GameSpot).

“I think it’s interesting that they all have a massive rearguard“Luke explained. “I just think it’s interesting. It’s as if there was a Plastic Surgeon doing BBL (brazilian butt lift) to every woman in Vice City“.

Do you agree with Ned Luke? Would you like GTA 6 to have better representation of small butts? Tell us in the comments.

