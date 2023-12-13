GTA 6 has been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and a release on Nintendo Switch 2 would be highly unlikely, according to a technical analysis from Digital Foundry.

Grand Theft Auto VI was announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S a week ago, with a trailer which has given us a lot to talk about, although it will probably take us a long time to see a new trailer.

At the moment, Rockstar has not given many details about the game, but according to former Rockstar developers, the company would be prioritizing the platform where it will sell the most, and that is PlayStation.

That's why GTA 6 is not going to come out on PC, at least initially. And the successor to Nintendo Switch? According to an expert at Digital Foundry, and based on the little information we have about the new platform, it is unlikely.

GTA 6 on Switch 2 would be very complicated, Rockstar's game is “something more”

It is well known that Nintendo working on a new consolewhich will be more than established in 2025, when GTA 6 goes on sale (it is rumored that it would be announced in January or February 2024).

Could GTA 6 come out on Nintendo Switch 2? Without knowing the specifications of the console it is impossible to know, but Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry (via Nintendo Life) is inclined to think not.

Bringing GTA 6 to Switch 2 would be “very, very complicated.” Especially for its system of lightningwhich may not be well supported without ray tracing, and believes that “Switch 2 won't be powerful enough to run all that ray tracing“.

He goes on to say that the level of simulation in GTA 6 is “something else,” something rarely seen, and he doesn't think the Switch 2 can handle enough technology to show it off.

He also adds that Rockstar has been very selective in bringing its games to Switch: LA Noire, GTA The Trilogy and Red Dead Redemption have been released, but GTA 5 has never been released on a Nintendo console…

Nintendo Switch will receive quite a few games in the first half of the year from Nintendo itself, but what about Switch 2? Some insiders think that we will see many more cross-platform games coming out on PS5, XSX and Switch 2 at the same time, and games like Monster Hunter Wilds make perfect sense on Nintendo's new console… but perhaps GTA 6 will be too much.