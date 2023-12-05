Grand Theft Auto 6 is a reality. Although we will have to wait until 2025 to play it, Rockstar Games shared the first trailer earlier this week in response to a leak. In this way, we already know the city in which the story will take place, the identity of the protagonists and more details.

Although the official trailer refrains from revealing information related to the mechanics and game systems, since it seems that a large part of the cinematics are made with CGI, it does reveal the setting and the main characters. In this way, it is confirmed that there will be 2 protagonists: Jason y Lucia.

Of course, Lucia is the one who draws the most attention, since it is the first female protagonist in a main installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Thanks to the trailer and previous reports, we can get an idea of ​​who he is and what role he will play in the story alongside Jason.

Related video: The disappointments of Rockstar Games

Who is Lucia, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 6?

At the beginning of the trailer, it is seen that Lucia is detained in jail. Later, we see her with Jason as they rob a store and escape in a car. These sequences seem to confirm the reports that indicate that the protagonists are a couple of thieves who maintain a type of relationship. Bonnie y Clyde.

Last year, Jason Schreier, one of the most reliable sources in the video game industry, revealed that the protagonist of GTA 6 is a Latina woman, possibly referring to Lucia.

Rockstar Universe, an account that often reveals information about the franchise, commented that Lucia is a citizen of Vice City and she is related to a Latino gang, and she even has a young son. Furthermore, Jason is said to be a former cartel member. It is important to note that these data lack official confirmation.

The protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6

We will have to wait to learn more information about Grand Theft Auto 6 and its characters. Meanwhile, the official trailer confirmed that the game will debut sometime in 2025 and that it will be set in Vice City, the parody city of Miami, United States.

But tell us, do you like the idea of ​​having a female protagonist? What kind of dynamics do you think it will bring to the story? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more information about GTA 6.

Related video: Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online – Announcement Trailer | PS5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News