The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was going to debut on Tuesday December 5th; However, a leak forced the release date to be brought forward and Rockstar Games decided to share the video on its YouTube channel. In this way, the first details of this ambitious open world project are now known.

Although the official trailer is CGI and does not show gameplay scenes, it is possible to extract very interesting information. In this way, we already know the ciudad in which at least an important part of the main story of this new open world title will take place.

What will be the city of GTA 6?

At one point in the trailer, we can see a sign with the word “Vice”. In this way, it is confirmed that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, a fictional city that serves as a recreation of Miami, United States. We must remember that the last time we visited it in a main installment was in 2002 at the premiere of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

The preview shows various landscapes: from paradisiacal beaches to swamps. Of course, there are also urban environments full of life, with pedestrians, vehicles and more. In addition to cars, it seems that you can travel around the map with boats and more means of transportation.

At this time, it is unknown if Vice City and its surroundings will be the only area to explore, or if we will be able to visit other areas as we progress through the campaign. A recent leak revealed that GTA 6 will supposedly take place in 3 main cities and 4 smaller sub-cities.

Finally, it is worth noting that the official trailer also shows Lucia y Jasonthe 2 protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6.

After so many years, GTA 6 will take us back to Vice City

But tell us, were you excited by the trailer? Do you think this new title will meet expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

