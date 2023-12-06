Grand Theft Auto VI already has its first trailer and the hype has gone through the roof, something normal since it is the most anticipated video game in history. That creates more pressure for Rockstar Games because now they are thinking about when the second trailer will be released, so it’s time to see some history.

How long does it take for Rockstar Games to release the second trailer for its most important games?

Rockstar Games He does things his way, success allows him that luxury, which is why the trailers for his most important games are not at the big video game events. E3, gamescom, The Game Awardsnone of them are enough for the company and that is why the announcement can be made at the least expected moment, in fact the first thing to consider is that it be like this after the leak.

According to Insider-Gaming journalist Tom Henderson, the time that passed between the first trailer and the second of Grand Theft Auto V was 17 months. For its part, the period that passed between the first and second trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 was 11 months.

Now fans are wondering when will the second GTA VI trailer come out?

When will the second GTA VI trailer be released?

Likewise, in the case of GTA V there were 3 trailers before its launch, this without counting videos with gameplay previews and information about what would be in this installment. In Red Dead Redemption 2, there were 3 official trailers before its release, which were accompanied by informative and detailed videos.

Considering the above, it is likely that Grand Theft Auto VI will also have 3 official trailers, the first was revealed yesterday, and some additional videos, but judging by the time that has passed between the first and second in the most recent cases, it is likely that the next GTA VI trailer appears, at least, until December 2024, since Rockstar cares little or nothing about the strong advertising seasons such as summer or the one before the holiday season, so that will have nothing to do with its decision.

