December 4, 2023 will go down in video game history as the day when Grand Theft Auto VI finally became official. Of course the trailer came out early due to a leak, but the details are now official and one of them is its excellent song.

Related video: Rockstar Games is no longer untouchable

What is the song Rockstar used in the first GTA VI trailer?

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was revealed by Rockstar Games a few hours ago and something that surprised fans was the care with which the audiovisual presentation was taken. In the case of the song that went perfectly with the video sequences, the company chose the song Love Is a Long Road by the singer, songwriter and guitarist Tom Petty, who was an essential part of the history of rock in the United States with his group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

The song Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty that appears in the GTA VI trailer is part of the album Full Moon Fever, the musician’s first solo work that was released in 1989.

At the time of writing this note, the GTA VI trailer already has more than 33 million views in just a few hours, so it is close to becoming a milestone for this new installment that will inherit the unprecedented success of Grand Theft Auto. v.

Do not miss it: GTA 6: who is Lucia, the first female protagonist of Grand Theft Auto?

Since we are talking about GTA VI, we remind you that this long-awaited game already has a launch window and even the platforms on which it will debut. Likewise, details were also revealed about the place where this new crime story and contemporary satire will take place, along with its protagonists who would be inspired by a story of real criminals in the United States.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Rockstar only thinks about Grand Theft Auto VI

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News