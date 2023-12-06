By all accounts, this was Rockstar’s week, as it was enough for him to publish a 90-second trailer to break the Internet. There is no better way to notice the interest in a game than by viewing its trailers and in that sense GTA 6 is the most anticipated game; Its trailer already made history, but it fell short and could not surpass BTS. First we must remember that Rockstar published the reveal trailer for GTA 6, officially titled Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 on the afternoon of Monday, December 4, as an emergency measure after realizing that the trailer had been leaked. Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023 GTA 6 managed to do what GTA 5 took 12 years to do It only took him a little less than 1.5 days to become the most viewed Rockstar Games video on YouTube. The former record holder is the GTA 5 trailer, which shortly before the premiere of the trailer of its successor had 97 million viewsbut that surpassed the mark of 100 million a few hours ago.

However, there was nothing stopping the GTA 6 trailer and what it took 12 years to the GTA 5 trailer the new Rockstar trailer got it in less than 2 days.

Early in the morning 6th of December (Mexico City time), the GTA 6 trailer surpassed the 100 million views and surpassed that of its predecessor a couple of hours later when their mark hovered around 100.57 million views.

GTA 6 trailer has already surpassed that of GTA 5

GTA 6 trailer couldn’t beat BTS

There is no doubt that the GTA 6 trailer has already made history in popular culture. However, it is important to mention that the trophy case that GTA 6 was able to start looking better with the award for the video with the best opening day on YouTube.

Taking into account that only in the first 2 hours got 20 million viewsthe GTA 6 trailer was expected to exceed the 108 million views that got the music video for Butters2021 song by the phenomenal South Korean band BTSbut it fell short.

The GTA 6 trailer was close to breaking BTS’ YouTube record

On the day after the original publication, the GTA 6 trailer managed to reach the milestone of 96 million viewsalmost 12 million less than the BTS video, so the k-pop band holds the record.

