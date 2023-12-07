The reveal of GTA 6 did not leave anyone indifferent and is still the topic of conversation on social networks. The game of Rockstar Games has already generated some controversies, especially since certain people they want to ban it for one reason: they consider that not suitable for children and which, therefore, should not be within reach of your hands.

The players and fans of the franchise did not hesitate to come out to defend the new delivery. For this they remembered that Video games have an age rating system and that GTA 6 will be aimed at an adult audience.

They want to cancel GTA 6 because it is not suitable for children

The X Rev Laskaris account published a message that caught the attention of all players. In it he asks to ban GTA 6, considering that what is shown in its first trailer is not suitable for minors. For this reason, he believes that the game should not be available to everyone.

“We need to ban GTA 6! “Children should not play this title!” Rev Laskaris stated in his message, which he accompanied with the hashtag #BanGTA6. Other accounts joined this campaign and attacked the content of the game’s first trailer.

Other publications criticized Rockstar and stated that the content they show to minors in their trailers is “disgusting and disappointing.” So they also raised their voices to ban the game so that it does not reach the hands of children.

Players attacked all similar publications that call for banning the game and recalled that there are regulations such as the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) and Pan European Game Information (PEGI) systems, which classify game content by age.

GTA 6 hasn’t debuted yet, but some people already want to ban it

