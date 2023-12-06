Grand Theft Auto, as a concept, is based on criticism, satire and exposure of the excesses of American society and culture at certain times. The parody of elements of pop culture is inevitable and its next installment is no exception. The first trailer showed some influences from real cases regarding infamous figures and one of them already responded by threatening Rockstar Games.

The Florida Joker realized his parody in the GTA VI trailer

Leonida’s Joker, GTA 6 parody

If you paid attention to the first GTA VI trailer you will have noticed that in a sequence a news program appears reporting the arrest of a subject whose face is full of tattoos. Well, this character is inspired by Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, a resident of Miami, Florida, who has been an Internet figure for years not only because of his image, but because of the different times he has been arrested.

The first official trailer for GTA VI did not go unnoticed and through a video on social networks, Lawrence Sullivan, also known as the Florida Joker, sent a message to Rockstar Games informing him that he had noticed the parody and asked to speak with the company.

Apparently the Florida Joker that Rockstar parodied in the GTAVI trailer has reacted on TikTok “GTA, we gotta talk” pic.twitter.com/mm5LefHXUH — Ben (@videotechuk_) December 6, 2023

Who is the Florida Joker and why did he threaten Rockstar Games?

Lawrence Sullivan, el Joker de Florida

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan made headlines years ago after being arrested for armed robbery and pointing guns at police officers. From the first moment, his image gave something to talk about because it is inspired by the character of the Joker played by Heath Ledger in the movie Batman: The Dark Knight, in fact he has the symbol of the DC Comics hero tattooed on his forehead with a tache. and the name Joker in handwriting, in addition to the fact that he seems to have altered his cheeks and the sides of his mouth as scars similar to the film’s villain, including his hair with green dye on some occasions.

Judging by the way he presented his tattoos and the way he referred to the character that appears in the GTA VI trailer, it wouldn’t be strange if this Joker from Florida tried to sue Rockstar Games for the use of his image, something which could be counterproductive since initially the rights to the Joker’s image belong to Warner Bros. and DC Comics.

