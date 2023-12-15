The first trailer of GTA 6 It made a lot of talk about itself: the fusion between reality and imagination became increasingly dense, so much so that some people “recognized” themselves in the trailer.

There are those who joked about it but also those who took the issue very seriously: the “Florida Joker”born Lawrence Sullivan, falls into the second category.

The man, who became famous on social media for his face tattoos that resemble the face of the DC character, decided to sue Rockstar Games because, according to him, he would have used his image in the GTA 6 trailer without permission.

The man announced through a video published on his Tik-Tok channel that, given the lack of response from Rockstar Games in the previous days, legal action will be taken.

As reported by Dexerto, however, in the meantime a response has arrived, but not from Rockstar, but from an actor much loved among fans of the company's titles: the interpreter of Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Roger Clak, this is the actor's name, he responded like this to the latest video published by Sullivan:

“If I were you I would thank Rockstar for giving you back some popularity: why aren't you taking advantage of it? The company knows very well what it can and cannot do, it is certainly not afraid of your threats.”

The issue, which seems destined not to end here, must not, however, overshadow the triggering event: GTA 6 trailer. If you haven't seen it yet, you can find our dedicated article.