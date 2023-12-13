After more than 10 years, Grand Theft Auto 6 was finally shown to the world with a spectacular trailer that showed the leading duo, the city and other very interesting details. Fans inspected every frame to look for easter eggs y referencesand one of the findings upset one person.

The community immediately discovered that the teaser is full of references to real life. At one point, an individual is seen detained by the police who stands out for his purple hair and his tattoos that cover a large part of his face. It seems that this character is inspired by Lawrence Sullivanbetter known as the Joker de Florida.

Although the hair color and tattoos are different, the similarities are very difficult to deny. So, Lawrence Sullivan, who went viral for his mugshot in 2017, reacted to the GTA 6 trailer and sent a strong message to the developers. This story continues.

The real Florida Joker demands more money for the GTA 6 parody

Shortly after the premiere of the official trailer for the open-world video game, the so-called Florida Joker was dissatisfied and stated that the developer studio used his image without consent. In a follow-up video he demanded compensation of $2 billion and threatened legal action because he “they took his life”.

It seems that Rockstar Games ignored those statements, and even the actor Roger Clarkwho played Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, scoffed and claimed that person will be unable to win a lawsuit.

“They've had people like you trying to sue them for decades. They have many very good lawyers, man. “They know exactly what they can and cannot do,” said the actor.

Infamous Florida Joker is angry at GTA 6 trailer and threatens to sue

However, Lawrence Sullivan keeps his finger on the line and recently returned with a change of appearance. In a TikTok video he uploaded this week, he is seen with purple hair and an orange shirt, similar to the one worn in prisons. So, he made a “cosplay” of the GTA 6 character to show that they used his image.

“I offer you the increased free marketing that they have received in the entire history of this GTA game. For that I want a extra million dollars. They take forever to respond. We have to talk,” commented the Florida Joker.

Update 2: Florida Joker is threatening a lawsuit after dyeing his hair purple to look like the character featured in the GTA 6 trailer: “I’m giving you the biggest free marketing, for that I want extra $1M. You got 3 days before my lawyers go crazy. I got hard evidence.” https://t.co/E2jOYciweI pic.twitter.com/3pqAcaeRHL — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 12, 2023

Immediately, and with a notable angry tone, Lawrence Sullivan warns that he is serious and that his lawyers will sue the company if they do not comply with his complaints.

“Do you think I play? You have 3 days… 3 days before my lawyers go crazy on this case. This is not like the Lindsay Lohan case. I have compelling evidence,compelling evidence!”, stated the Florida Joker.

In 2013, the actress Lindsay Lohan filed a lawsuit against Take-Two, parent company of Rockstar Games, arguing that Grand Theft Auto V used his image without his consent for a character that appears on the loading screen and some promotional ones; However, that demand did not come to fruition.

But tell us, do you think Lawrence Sullivan will take Rockstar Games to court? Do you think he is right? Let us read you in the comments.

You can find the latest news on Grand Theft Auto 6 by clicking here.

