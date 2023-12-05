We finally got a look at GTA 6 thanks to the trailer that Rockstar shared prematurely after suffering an unfortunate leak. To add to the chaos that occurred around the revelation, streamers and content creators they had problems with your videos about the expected event.

Naturally, after the official reveal a ton of content creators, streamers and gaming press got to work and created a ton of videos reacting to what GTA 6 will offer.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Why did they pull GTA 6 streams?

However, many content creators or sites like Kinda Funny and IGN had problems sharing their reactions, since their videos were removed or blocked shortly after having published them on platforms such as YouTube, while on TikTok they appeared as silenced.

There is speculation that the culprit of all this was the song that Rockstar used in the trailer, Love is a Long Road, by Tom Petty; However, some do not rule out that the cause had to do with the leak that led to the premature reveal of the video by Rockstar. Let us remember that the premiere of the trailer was scheduled for the morning of December 5 (Mexico City time) and the algorithm or the platforms’ team may have determined that the reactions to the video were based on the leaked material, so there would be considered appropriate to block it. The reasons for the problems are unknown.

Fortunately, the suspension was very short and users were able to share their content without problems after a slight interruption, as reported by IGN.

In case you missed it: fans are sad because they will have to wait so long to play GTA 6.

It is not known why there were problems with GTA 6 streams

What do you think of the eventful reveal of GTA 6? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Grand Theft Auto by visiting this page.

Related video: The story behind: Grand Theft Auto V

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News