Rockstar Games surprised everyone and everyone with the reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, the new installment of the franchise. There is a lot of excitement, but one piece of news disappointed gamers who were hoping to play this offering on PC during launch.

In parallel to the official announcement, the studio confirmed in a statement that the open world video game will come to Xbox Series X|S y PlayStation 5, with no PC version on the horizon. While a PC port will likely be available at a later date, full details are unknown at this time.

Of course, this news disappointed fans who use a PC as their primary gaming system. You’re probably wondering why Rockstar doesn’t usually release its games on consoles and computers at the same time. Well, a former studio developer shed some light on that topic.

Why do Rockstar Games games come to PC later?

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Mike Yorkwho worked on GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, talked about the PC port of GTA 6 and the reasons why the computer version of the studio’s games arrives after the original launch on consoles.

The former Rockstar Games animator highlights that the developers want to make the PC version be outstanding, but first they have to fix all the bugs and make sure the game works. Thus, they prioritize the most popular platforms and where possibly will sell better.

“Most of the time, especially in the past, PlayStation was the big seller. It was the console to have and it sold more than any other console for the most part, because everyone plays on PlayStation,” says the animator.

Precisely, Mike York highlights that Rockstar Games worked on the versions for PS3 y Xbox 360 of Grand Theft Auto V at the same time, but prioritized the port for the Sony console.

“So what the developer would do is focus all their energy on making sure the PlayStation port works really well. (…) When we worked on GTA V, for example, we focused on PS3 and Xbox 360, but mainly we take the PS3 to the limit because it was better hardware to use at the time because of its memory and other different things,” the Rockstar reviewer stated.

Now, Mike York claims that the PC port of the game was worked on, but it wasn’t polished. For this reason, production was in background while the development of the console versions continued. When the title debuted on Xbox and PlayStation, they were finally able to focus on making the PC release the best one.

“When developers move on to the PC port process, what they are going to do is have new ideas to move things forward. For example, they could go into a scene and say, ‘oh, now we have it on the PC and we have a little more memory, so we can add some fog, just like we always wanted to,’” he said.

Finally, the animator emphasizes that one of the reasons why the PC port takes so long is because computers They have different components and architecturecontrary to what happens with Sony and Microsoft consoles.

It is unknown if Grand Theft Auto 6 will come to PC

But tell us, what do you think of these statements? Do you think GTA 6 will come to PC at some point? Let us read you in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will debut for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2025. Click here to read more news related to it.

