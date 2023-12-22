The infamous hacker who gained notoriety after stealing and leaking material from Grand Theft Auto VI has been sentenced to life in hospital prison, this after authorities considered him a danger if left free and after confirming that he would continue committing crimes if was given the opportunity.

Rockstar hacker will spend his entire life in hospital prison

Arion Kurtaj, 18, from Oxford, England, who suffers from autism, was sentenced to life in a court order that will keep him in hospital indefinitely. According to the information (via BBC), Judge Patricia Lees and the Southwark Court collected and analyzed sufficient evidence to determine that young Kurtaj, despite his autism, is a danger, since the attack on Rockstar Games was not the unique and might not be the last, if they don't take action now.

Arion Kurtaj was confirmed as a member of the Lapsus$ cybercriminal gang that carried out attacks against companies such as Samsung, NVIDIA, Microsoft and Rockstar Games, obtaining secret information and privileged access and then extorting companies by requesting some amount in exchange for not drop the files on the Internet. Although it is known that the companies did not negotiate with the criminal group, the Internet black market was willing to set its sights on this type of information.

Arion Kurtaj, the infamous Rockstar Games hacker

Arion Kurtak hacked Rockstar Games while in police custody

In the case of Arion Kurtaj, it transpires that some of his hacks were carried out while he was in police custody in a hotel in the United Kingdom, and he was reported as a violent person who, in addition to causing physical and verbal harm, threatened to continue committing crimes at a cyber level. .

However, the surprise came when police custody was increased and even so, the young man, who at that time was a minor, hacked Rockstar Games using only the TV in the room, a mobile device and an Amazon Fire Stickan act that resulted in the theft of more than 90 videos and information related to GTA 6. In this regard, Judge Patricia Lees pointed out that, only in the case of Rockstar Gamesthe leak impacted the company by $5 billion, in addition to affecting personnel in different areas.

Although Arion Kurtaj's defense argued that this was due to his autism, the results of the medical studies, as well as the collection of evidence and testimonies, determined that the young man will commit crimes again if he is released. For these reasons, the authorities decided that he should spend the rest of his life in a hospital institution where, in theory, he will be monitored so that he does not return to cybercrime.

The report indicates that another member of the Lapsus$ group, in his case 17 years old, was also found guilty of hacking NVIDIA and the telephone company BT/EE, but for him the sentence was 18 months in a youth rehabilitation program. .

