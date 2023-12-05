The official presentation of Grand Theft Auto VI has revealed details about its protagonists and now we know that it is a criminal couple: Lucia and Jason. However, this also seems to confirm the rumors about the inspiration behind these characters.

Lucia and Jason from GTA 6 would be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde

Grand Theft Auto VI is official and will arrive sometime in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Its protagonists will be Lucia and Jason, a couple who will immerse themselves in the criminal scene of Leonida, a fictional version of Florida, which exists in the legendary Vice City. The fact that it is a couple in love finds a relationship that was part of the rumors prior to the official presentation: they would be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Lucia and Jason, the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto VI

Who are Bonnie and Clyde, the supposed inspiration behind GTA 6?

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were a couple of criminals who became famous in the United States in the 1930s for their alleged love relationship and their relationship with a series of crimes such as bank robbery, small establishments, attacks on police officers. and spectacular escapes.

Given the social conditions of the time, the crimes resonated more and soon Bonnie and Clyde became public enemies of the United States, a label they had from 1931 to 1934. The success of their attacks and the effusiveness of their relationship as a couple led to the romanticization of their relationships. acts, to the extent that they were considered a version of Robin Hood of the 20th century. On May 23, 1934, Bonnie and Clyde were killed in a police ambush. Since both lost their lives together, the idealization of their relationship was reinforced and one of the physical testimonies of it is found in the infamous 1932 Ford V-8 automobile, marked by endless holes caused by bullets.

Bonnie and Clyde, the inspiration behind GTA 6

That said, and considering that the GTA 6 trailer shows Lucia and Jason having a passionate relationship while committing crimes in Vice City, both characters are considered to be inspired by the events surrounding the lives of Bonnie and Clyde.

