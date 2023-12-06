The Xbox Series S is once again in the sights of some players. This time after the premiere of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, which has led to questions about whether the Microsoft console will be up to the task of the new installment of Rockstar Games.

Related video: Xbox Series S, a burden for the generation

Will Xbox Series S be able to handle GTA 6? It is the question that returned to the console as a trend

The official announcement of GTA 6 confirmed that the first part of its launch will take place on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, there will be no debut on PS4 and Xbox One, and PC will continue in an undisclosed window. From the first moment, doubts arose about the capacity that PS5 and Xbox Series of current generation.

Today, social networks showed that Xbox Series S was trending in a direct relationship with GTA 6. The reason? Some players think that Rockstar Games’ new game will not run well on the Microsoft console due to its limitations. On the one hand, there are those who think that its performance will be of low quality, others consider that the existence of this console and the need to guarantee a launch that is not far from the most powerful systems would be hindering the game and its potential in itself. .

Series S trynna run gta 6 pic.twitter.com/EVvRQSwTcB — Jagath (@JunkaiBaller) December 5, 2023

Series S gonna be looking like pic.twitter.com/9uaHcKELHJ — Geoff Sloat (@DragonNinja76) December 6, 2023

Xbox Series S has had some controversies, but the results have been positive

Now, the closest precedent there is regarding Xbox Series S and a controversy leads us to Baldur’s Gate 3 since the lack of attention from Larian Studios to optimize this version prevented the RPG from debuting on the same day on Xbox Series X|S .

However, Phil Spencer got to work, he put into consideration the demands regarding the parity of versions so that they were more flexible. This resulted in Larian Studios being able to focus on optimizing for Xbox Series S, leaving co-op for a better time and finding a way to take advantage of the Xbox Series S RAM ensuring the launch on Xbox before the end of the year.

Perhaps this is the path for the version of GTA 6 on Xbox Series S, although in this case, unlike Larian, we are talking about Rockstar Games, a multi-million dollar company that has the resources to guarantee that all versions of its next and long-awaited game are up to par.

What are your predictions for the console versions of GTA 6 in terms of performance?

Tell us in the comments and stay with us at LEVEL UP.

Video: Grand Theft Auto VI – Presentation Trailer

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News