Will we see GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 one day? We bring an interesting detail from Grand Theft Auto. This is a compilation after its first trailer.

Grand Theft Auto regresa con GTA 6

After some previous rumors, we now have confirmed platforms and Nintendo Switch is not among them. In a recent Digital Foundry Q&A video about Grand Theft Auto 6, the team unanimously concluded that It is unlikely for the game to come to Nintendo's next major hardware.

Although the specifications of la rumoreada Switch 2 are not confirmed, based on rumors about Nvidia chips, Digital Foundry anticipates technical difficulties in running GTA 6 on the new console. They explain that the game's lighting and simulation demands could exceed the capabilities of Nintendo's hardware. Although the Switch successor is expected to represent a generational leap, it may not be enough for Rockstar's flagship title.

