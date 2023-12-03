A few days after the release of the first official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6in the last few hours a gameplay video of the title in question has been leaked online.

The said video was posted on TikTok and GTABase.comone of the most trusted accounts when it comes to previews regarding Rockstar projects, revealed that it would come by the son of a Rockstar Games employee and several pieces of evidence would support this thesis.

Specifically, according to rumors, the “culprit” of this leak would be the son of Aaron Garput, co-Studio Head e art director at Rockstar North. The video clip, of course, was promptly eliminatedeven if its contents have now spread like wildfire online.

The video sees someone filming an unspecified person open world game from TV. The title is not recognizable but it is not connected to any video game on the market. Several users have tried to compare the video in question with the GTA V game map but no match was found.

As you may know by now, Rockstar revealed on Friday that the reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be shown on December 5th at 3pm (Italian time). On that occasion we will discover the veracity of the various leaks that have arrived online in recent months (and also in the last few hours).