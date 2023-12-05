The trailer for GTA 6 finally debuted today after a sad leak for Rockstar and thanks to the trailer we were able to see who will be the two protagonists of the story. Among them it draws attention Luciasince many believe that it will be the first woman of the franchisebut it’s not like that.

The criminal duo is one of the features that the GTA 6 trailer focused on, so players are expected to discover their story in the title’s campaign mode.

How many female protagonists has Grand Theft Auto had?

After Lucia’s reveal, many thought she would be the first woman players could control as a protagonist. However, they are in error, since the franchise has allowed them to put themselves in the shoes of not only 1 or 2, but 4 female protagonists.

You read them right, Grand Theft Auto has had 4 playable female characters and all of them appeared in Grand Theft Auto original, the one that came to PC, PlayStation y Game Boy Color before the millennium.

In this title, players were able to control 8 characters, of which 4 were women Divine, Katie, Mikki and Ulrikawho had ancestry African, Hispanic, Asian and Scandinavianrespectively.

Divine, Katie, Mikki and Ulrika (image: Rockstar, Fandom)

That said, Lucia She will be the 5th female protagonist of the series and will have Latin roots. Although yes, she will be the first female protagonist of an installment in almost 30 years and, of course, the first to appear with 3D model.

There aren’t many details about Lucia yet because Rockstar hasn’t introduced any protagonist and we only know her name because that’s what they call her in the trailer.

Lucia will be the first female protagonist of GTA in 3D

What do you think of Grand Theft Auto’s first female protagonist in almost 30 years? Tell us in the comments.

