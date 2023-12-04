The hype for the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI got out of control and although Rockstar Games scheduled the official presentation for tomorrow, December 5, a leak ruined the surprise and the company had no choice but to advance the reveal.

Social networks have been in chaos in the last few minutes as a Twitter account, already suspended, called “trailer leaker” and which was apparently only created for this purpose, leaked the official GTA VI trailer. The video, which included a brand inviting people to buy Bitcoin, immediately went viral until online platforms acted to take it down. However, the damage was done.

Given what happened, Rockstar Games acted immediately and the YouTube channel where the first GTA 6 trailer would be presented began a countdown with the expected announcement. So here you have it:

