Rockstar Games shared the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in early December 2023. Although millions of fans expressed their excitement, there is one person who is very disappointed by a scene in the trailer, and even threatened the studio with legal action.

The community quickly discovered that some scenes in the preview are inspired by real-life videos. One of the sequences that caught the most attention is the one in which a man is seen who has purple hair and tattoos that cover a large part of his face.

Fans came to the conclusion that this character is based on Lawrence Sullivanbetter known as the Joker de Florida.

Florida Joker attacks Grand Theft Auto 6 and demands $5 billion

Lawrence Sullivan is very angry with the open world video game. Shortly after the official trailer premiered, he lashed out at the developers and claimed that they used his image without consent, for which he demanded $2B in compensation and threatened legal action.

Although the actor Roger Clarkwho played Arthur Morgan In Red Dead Redemption 2, he is skeptical and believes that the lawsuit will not proceed, the Florida Joker demanded an extra million dollars in the hope of getting a response from Rockstar Games.

The GTA 6 character and Lawrence are very similar

Now, several weeks later, Lawrence Sullivan reappeared with a new video where he sends the “fine warningl” and threatens the developers of Rockstar Games with suing them if they do not address their complaints.

“They play with my intelligence. They were crazy days, and this is the final warning. I just got back from Miami, I just got back from California and I talked to my 2 lawyers. If we don't get a response after my birthday, which is January 11, we will take legal action. Now I want $5 billion”commented the Joker from Florida.

Update 4: Florida Joker is now demanding $5 million from Rockstar for using his appearance: “This is the final warning. If we don’t get a response after my birthday, we’re going to take legal actions.” https://t.co/wKbOXUqHBT pic.twitter.com/c0t6dEfHXK — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 27, 2023

Lawrence Sullivan argues that people harass him in public places, such as the street and the airport. Asks Rockstar Games to contact its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, so that they give him the money. In case the character that appears in the official GTA 6 trailer is inspired by him, it is a parody. Thus, it is difficult to know if there is legal space for the lawsuit to proceed.

But tell us, do you think the Florida Joker will get the money? Let us read you in the comments.

